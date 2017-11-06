Klopp: Liverpool considered 20 other forwards before Salah

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool’s scouts after admitting they convinced him to buy Mohamed Salah from a list of 20 other possible forward signings.

The Egyptian has proved a brilliant signing for the Reds since arriving from Roma in a club-record £36.9million deal, with our Monday Verdict this week highlighting his impact at Anfield.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances since making the move and Klopp has explained how he was convinced into signing the player.

“We were sure he could help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry [Hunter], they were really in my ear and were on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“When you have 20 players on the table, different players, it’s difficult to make an early decision.

“But we all were convinced about it so could make the early decision so we could really get him.

“He’s a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player.”

Only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane (both eight) have scored more than Salah in the Premier League this season (seven), and Klopp is confident the Egyptian can continue his fine run of form and push the pair close in the goalscoring stakes.

“I didn’t think if he can score 12 goals or whatever in 17 games [but] I hope he’s not finished now!” he added.

“That would be nice, if we talk after the season about different numbers—and both numbers should be much higher.”

