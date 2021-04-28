Klopp now admits why he was ‘outraged’ after Newcastle hiccup

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he was “outraged” on Saturday after Liverpool tossed away two valuable points against Newcastle.

The Liverpool boss was far from happy after the game, but he kept a lid on his disappointment. Mohamed Salah’s goal from their first shot on target was a class apart as he succeeded where Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez came up short by scoring 20 Premier League goals in a season for a third time. But despite dominating possession the Reds came up short in a dramatic finale.

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock snatched a 1-1 draw at Anfield with a goal in injury time. An extra minute was added for a VAR decision which had ruled out a Callum Wilson goal in stoppage time and on-loan Arsenal man Willock took full advantage.

Klopp claimed it was “really tough to take” immediately after the game. But only now has the German coach revealed his inner thoughts after seeing their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League take a hit.

Klopp told LFC TV: “I was really outraged after the game. Just because ‘Why? Why would you do that?’.

“We all want to go to play in the Champions League next year, but why should you with this football?

“We spoke a lot last week about how you have to deserve to go there and play there. And on Saturday, it just wasn’t enough.

“We have another five games and we will see what we can make of that.

“I will find a way back to optimism, that will happen for sure because I’ve known myself long enough.”

Klopp admission

Klopp has admitted that his side have struggled against the so-called ‘low block” at Anfield.

The champions have only scored four goals in 10 games at Anfield this calendar year, despite having 162 shots on goal.

Klopp added: “Football-wise in the first half especially there was a lot of good stuff there. Against deep defending sides, we all know times we have struggled to create chances. But now we have created chances, and don’t use them.

“It doesn’t make life much easier but it’s the right information because we know how to get chances, so keep doing it. You have to force yourself to stay positive.

“In our situation, when you don’t use your chances you think ‘oh my God, again’ because it has happened too often this year. That’s how probably the boys feel at these moments and they cannot just keep their level and go again.

“We created enough to win the game and close it early.”

