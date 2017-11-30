Klopp ‘thanks God’ for Liverpool duo after revealing Mignolet verdict

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool’s win at Stoke was made all the more special by Mohamed Salah – while the Reds boss also had words of praise for Sadio Mane.

The Reds claimed a 3-0 success at the Bet365 Stadium, with Mane scoring one and setting up another – while substitute Salah came off the bench to score twice.

For the Senegalese star, it represented a devastating comeback to form after six league games without a goal – and with the pair seen to have had a heated discussion following the draw with Chelsea at the weekend, it could not have been better timed.

After a season interrupted by suspension and injury, Klopp now thinks Mane will look even sharper in the coming weeks – reaching the level Salah has found himself on over the past month.

“Good, good, good,” Klopp said when asked about Mane’s impact. “Very important for us.

“He needs rhythm now. Perfect, little break, good, little break. Now he needs a little bit of time, it’s no problem. I’m fine with him.

“We all know in one or two situations if he is in a ‘click’ moment he can score as well in these situations, it looks similar to when Mo is in the moment.

“That’s all good, he’s ready to work, very important for us.”

Klopp was then asked about the performance of Salah, who registered his 16th goal of the season in his 21st appearance.

“Thank God for Salah! It was a hard work but that’s no surprise at Stoke. But two fantastic goals and brilliant play especially for the second goal,” purred Klopp.

Klopp on Simon Mignolet escape

Klopp admits they enjoyed a slice of luck when Simon Mignolet was not sent off.

The Belgium international brought down Mame Diouf on the edge of the penalty area with the score at 1-0 but escaped with a yellow card.

Klopp agreed with referee Martin Atkinson’s decision but accepted it could easily have gone against them.

“We needed a little bit of luck in the situation on the yellow card for Simon Mignolet,” he said.

“I don’t think it was a red card but of course they could have scored in this situation and then the free-kick in this situation with (Xherdan) Shaqiri is a real threat.

“If you think the single foul was a red card, I might have to see it again but I don’t think it was, but he’s not the last man.

“There were two covering players in our shirt. That’s the reason, that’s the rule.”