Klopp picks out two key performers after Liverpool’s CL victory

Jurgen Klopp claims he has “never seen” Daniel Sturridge as fit as he is at the moment following Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Sturridge and James Milner gave Klopp’s men a two-goal lead before Thomas Meunier halved the deficit before the break.

Kylian Mbappe had grabbed an equaliser for PSG late on, but Roberto Firmino popped up with an injury-time winner for the Reds.

“It was really important we started like we did,” Klopp told BT Sport. “We were so strong and good with the ball.

“We changed the system because we expected a change from them. We needed all of our focus and we covered a lot of yards and closed all of the gaps.

“Daniel (Sturridge) played a super game. I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment. He was everywhere. He helped left and right and we was in the box when he was needed.

“Then you can bring Bobby Firmino on and that helps a lot and I loved his goal celebration.”