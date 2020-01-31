Klopp picks ‘pressing machine’ Southampton as one of two teams to avoid

Jurgen Klopp has described Southampton as a “pressing machine” and believes they are one of two teams outside the top four that Liverpool would not want to face.

The Reds face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side at Anfield on Saturday and Klopp believes the turnaround under the Austrian has been amazing.

Saints were hammered 9-0 by Leicester at home in October, but since then they have won eight from 13 games in all competitions and Klopp thinks the Saints boss should have been named Manager of the Month.

“I didn’t see the [9-0 loss] I saw the home game v Chelsea and Chelsea won comfortably, they didn’t have confidence,” said an astounded Klopp.

“I felt for the team like that but the turnaround is exceptional. I won Manager of the Month but for me, it was him.

“He has done an incredible job ans we see them now playing so well. The two teams at the moment apart from the top four or five, that you don’t want to face are Wolves and Southampton. Saints are a pressing machine of the highest level. It works for them so well. A lot of quality in a super shape.

“We analysed them and it was like ‘wow!’ the highest intensity. So we ask everyone in the stadium, we need an outstanding atmosphere please. That would be really nice.”

Asked about Tuesday’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury and how that may effect the futures of some of his youn players, Klopp said: “Tuesday’s game won’t affect overall plans [for outgoing loans or long-term plans].

“It is a great opportunity and we believe these boys can win this game.

“Nobody will go now. These boys develop here. A lot of different ways to do that and sometimes the loan is good but some of them are with us training a lot and that has helped.

“U23s games have helped too. If they all play together they are a nice team to watch.”