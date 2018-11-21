Jurgen Klopp reportedly has no interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt hotshot Luka Jovic as he wants to develop two young Liverpool stars instead.

The Reds made a real splash in the summer transfer window after landing Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri, and it had been claimed that Klopp was ready to spend big again January.

A new central striker has taken up much of the speculation surrounding more incomings on Merseyside, with Jovic – on loan at Eintracht from Benfica – being spoken of as a potential target.

The 20-year-old is the Bundesliga’s top scorer, having bagged nine goals in nine appearances so far this term, and has also been attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims that Klopp is not intending to bid for the youngster and will instead focus his efforts on the development of young Reds duo Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster.

Solanke is still waiting for a chance to impress this campaign, having featured 27 times last year, but scored four goals in two games for England’s U21s over the past week.

Brewster is on the road to recovery, having had surgery for knee and ankle injuries, and Liverpool regard him very highly – having turned down offers from Bundesliga clubs before he signed pro terms at Anfield.