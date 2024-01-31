Jurgen Klopp is reportedly strongly considering the signing of Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier in what could be his final transfer as Liverpool boss – and barging the likes of Everton, Brentford and Burnley aside in the process.

While Klopp has announced his summer exit at Anfield in a emotional video released on club media last week, the hard work does not stop for the Liverpool icon. Indeed, as one of the most successful-ever managers in their history, having led them to six cups and four European finals, Klopp has a real chance to end his Anfield legacy with a bang.

And with the Reds top of the Premier League – they face Chelsea on Wednesday evening with a chance to extend their lead at the top to five points – and through to the Carabao Cup final, it is shaping up be a massive finale for the German. And with Liverpool also facing Watford or Southampton at Anfield for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals, together with being among the favourites to lift the Europa League, there are hopes that the 2023/24 campaign could prove Klopp’s best yet.

In order to prevail on all four fronts, Liverpool are not just going to need to hit top form and have good fortune on the injuries front, but they may also need an extra helping hand or two with squad depth key.

Now reports in Germany claim Klopp is considering a late January window approach to bring in Hoffenheim forward Beier, in what may well prove to be his last signing as Liverpool manager.

READ MORE ~ Europe’s most creative talents: Revealing the top 10 stars to make the most chances this season

Liverpool ready approach for Everton target Max Beier

The 21-year-old Hoffenheim forward is regarded as one of the Bundesliga’s new wave of top talents, with Bayer Levrkusen pair Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie also among the division’s brilliant young stars.

The Germany Under-21 forward is being backed by many observers to force his way into the senior set-up before this summer’s European Championships, having scored seven times and laid on one assist from just 14 Bundesliga starts this season.

That form has seen him linked with a plethora of Premier League moves, with the likes of Brentford considering him as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney – albeit a different sort of player – and Everton also casting admiring glances his way. To that end, Sean Dyche is reportedly an enormous fan and would love to get his hands on Beier, whom is regarded as a player who could give the Everton attack another dimension.

Burnley are also reportedly keen, though their place in the bottom three, where they look destined to return to the Championship, likely rules them out of the running.

However, according to SportsBILD, it is Liverpool who are most seriously pondering a January approach for Beier.

With just hours left in the window, it’s claimed Klopp is considering a last-gasp approach to bring Beier in and give his side another quality attacking option to boost their quest for four trophies.

And it could be that Beier may well prove Klopp’s final-ever signing for the Reds, with the 21-year-old reportedly valued in the region of €35m (£29.9m) by the Bundesliga side, who would struggle to resist an offer of that size.

DON’T MISS ~ Next Liverpool manager: Monumental update thrills FSG as dream Klopp successor is ‘cleared’ to move