Klopp plots sensational Liverpool raid for Chelsea star with Boehly belligerence giving Pochettino a problem

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly plotting a move to sign Conor Gallagher in 2024 – assuming Chelsea don’t manage to fix an impending issue over the midfielder’s contract situation at Stamford Bridge, according to a source.

The Reds manager spent his entire summer budget – some £145.2m – on strengthening his Liverpool midfield with four new arrivals coming through the Anfield doors. After an uncharacteristic struggle in the engine room during the 2022/23 season, it was evident Klopp needed to reinvest in the side, as some six players departed Anfield, four of whom left at the end of their deals, or, in Arthur Melo’s case, a season-long loan.

However, Liverpool remain two players light compared to last season, and reports are growing that Klopp could look to bring in another central midfielder during the January window.

With the winter window officially opening for business in just 67 days, it is little surprise to see club’s starting to forumate their plans for team strengthening already.

And Liverpool are being strongly linked with a clutch of midfielders, with Fluminense star Andre seemingly right at the top. However, they face competition for his services from Arsenal, with Edu pushing forward plans of his own to sign the one-time capped Brazil international.

As a consequence, Liverpool are scouring the market for alternatives and the names of Kalvin Phillips, Assan Ouedragao and Khephren Thuram have been linked with the Merseysiders in recent days.

However, journalist Simon Phillips claims that Chelsea man Gallagher also remains a player of interest for Klopp and that the Liverpool boss senses an opportunity to prise the England midfielder away from Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool can sense Conor Gallagher transfer chance

Writing on his Substack column, Phillips commented: “I am told they (Liverpool) are keen to add more English players and are taking an interest in Gallagher.”

The Blues midfielder has emerged in recent seasons as a regular at Chelsea, having previously impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace. Settled at the club and seemingly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s first picks, Gallagher is soon due to open talks over a new deal with his current arrangement due to expire in summer 2025.

We exclusively revealed earlier this week that Chelsea are to re-enter negotiations aimed at keeping Gallagher at the club and amid interest from the likes of Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham.

However, there are suggestions that Chelsea and Gallagher still have a difference of opinion over the terms of that deal and that may yet lead to his departure.

The Blues have shown under co-owner Todd Boehly that any player who enters the final year of their agreement having not signed a new deal will be put up for sale. The American took that stance over the summer with Mason Mount, sold for £55m to Manchester United, having previously scolded the previous regime for allowing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to both run their contracts down and departing as free agents.

Now there are suggestions the same could happen with Gallagher, presenting Pochettino with a possible headache and allowing Klopp an opportunity to pinch the 23-year-old midfielder.

Any such deal looks highly unlikely to happen in January, but Phillips suggests Klopp is keeping a close eye on the situation with a view to a possible move in summer 2024.

Gallagher, who has won 10 caps for England, has appeared 56 times for Chelsea, scoring three goals.

