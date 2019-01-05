Jurgen Klopp believes his Liverpool side have finally taken an important step forward when it comes to consistently matching title rivals Manchester City in terms of overall quality.

The Reds lost 2-1 on Thursday as Pep Guardiola’s men inflicted their first league defeat of the season but Klopp saw a change in that game which he believes was not present before – even in their three victories over City in the previous campaign.

Liverpool may lead the league by four points from their north-west rivals but City are still considered the best team, although Klopp believes they have now become a genuine match for the champions.

“From my point of view we were never on a level with City since I came in,” said the German.

“We won games against them, especially since Pep, but in these games City were better.

“We only scored more goals, but the possession was at least 60:40 for them in all the games but we won them. Now it was 50:50.

“We had our moments (on Thursday) and caused them completely different problems to the games before.

“Last year the Champions League (quarter-final) game at home when we won 3-0 it was a brilliant game but we were under pressure in a lot of moments.

“I don’t know if we had more than four shots on target but we were quite clinical that day.

“That’s how you have to play against City, in the moment when you get the ball you have to make the best of it.

“This game was different and that is an important step for us. It is very important we see it.

“It is not luck and using momentum. It was a really tough games for both teams.”

While Liverpool fans suggested Reds manager Jurgen Klopp lacked courage in the game, defender Andrew Robertson suggested the result will have zero impact on their title ambitions.

However, Klopp is adamant Liverpool will not face a harder match this season and he continued: “This game was different to all the other ones we have played so far: away to City is the most difficult game you can imagine at the moment.

“Yes we lost 2-1 but no-one would have been surprised if it was a draw and with a little bit of luck we could have won the game.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!