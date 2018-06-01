Klopp ponders move as Bayern put fee on head of classy defender

Bayern Munich are reported to have made four of their players available for transfer – with Jerome Boateng linked with a fresh move to Liverpool on the back of the speculation.

According to Bild, the 29-year-old former Man City defender is one of four players who have been told they are free to leave the Bundesliga champions as the club prepares for a summer shake-up.

According to the German paper, Juan Bernat, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal and Boateng have all had it confirmed they will be free to move on this summer should the right offer come in for their services.

And it’s suggested that Jurgen Klopp will look to match Bayern’s asking price for Boateng by launching a bid to bring the player back to the Premier League.

Boateng played times for Manchester City between 24 times for City in the 2010/11 season before leaving for Germany, where he has since made 258 appearances over the past seven years.

But having only made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga in the season just concluded, Boateng has reportedly been told he can leave this summer if the right offer comes in for his services.

It’s believed it would take a bid of around €45m (£40m) to convince the club to sell, with the Germany international seen by some as a potential partner for Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Liverpool’s defence.

Klopp is known to be looking to strengthen this area and provide stronger cover and competition for Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Bernat, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to LaLiga, Alcantara has been mentioned as a possible target for Manchester City, while Vidal is said to be interesting Manchester United and Napoli.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.