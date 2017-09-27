Klopp posts positive message over Liverpool’s CL progress

Jurgen Klopp shrugged off successive Champions League draws for Liverpool to insist the Reds were still well placed to reach the knockout stages.

On the back of their 2-2 opener with Sevilla at Anfield earlier this month, the Reds were on Tuesday held to a 1-1 Champions League draw at Spartak Moscow.

The draw, Liverpool’s second in succession, leaves them third in Group E.

However, Klopp has no doubt about their chances of qualification with four matches remaining.

“We are strong enough to qualify. The door is open but we have to walk through,” he added.

“We can see a bit of light. We have to stay cool, work hard and we will be all right.”

Klopp has seen his side dominate matches of late but not get their full reward and he bemoaned their luck in Moscow which saw Mane have a goal disallowed and Sturridge, twice, and Salah miss good close-range chances in the last five minutes.

“We are not the most lucky team in world football but we did very well in creating chances against a defensively-oriented team,” said Klopp.

“We would have won both games (they also drew against new Group E leaders Sevilla) but didn’t and that is our fault.

“There were a lot of good things. It was not a good result.

“In some moments we performed very well, in other moments we didn’t perform very well. We did not take our chances.”