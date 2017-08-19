Klopp praises Anfield atmosphere for role in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Anfield crowd was the difference in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Despite having 23 shots on goal, Klopp’s men found it difficult to break down their opponents until the closing stages.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal with less than 20 minutes left as Liverpool moved on to four points while Crystal Palace remain on zero.

Klopp said: “It was a hard job. I have no idea how much we had the ball but it was a lot.

“We had moments in the first half but had to be more patient because they were deep. We didn’t score but we didn’t give counter attacks away.

“Second half we did it better, the first part was really good. We were really awake and defended really well and I loved the goal because it was not a clear situation. It was a counter pressing situation.

“We had other chances but I am completely happy with how we did the job today.

“Anfield helps a lot I think today it was the difference.”

Klopp also hinted at a possible return to the starting lineup for Philippe Coutinho next month, after the transfer window closes.

“I don’t think it makes sense in life that you think too much ahead, what can happen when,” he said.

“The situation is like it is, nothing changed [with the club’s stance].

“When there is no other decision possible anymore, on the 31st of August, then we have to think of something.”