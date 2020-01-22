Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Alisson is exceeding expectations and has raved about the goalkeeper’s personality.

Klopp has been impressed with how Alisson has performed for Liverpool since he joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

The Reds paid Roma a £66million transfer fee for the Brazil international, making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

The former Internacional star has transformed the way Liverpool play, with his saves and passing range earning rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

Alisson provided the assist for Mohamed Salah’s goal in the third minute of injury time during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, finding the Egypt international forward with a long clearance.

Klopp has spoken highly of the goalkeeper, and told The Liverpool Echo: “As a goalkeeper, we knew what we’d get. He’s made steps but that is normal.

“As a person, he as exceeded expectations. He is an amazing guy. We have a lot of really good guys but he is a really special person.

“His character, how calm he is, helps us a lot. He makes the difficult things look easy. A fantastic boy, a fantastic goalkeeper and good to have him here.”

Klopp has also explained why he decided to take off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain midway through the second half against United.

The former Arsenal midfielder started the match, but the 26-year-old was replaced by Adam Lallana in the 66th minute.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was frustrated at Klopp’s decision to substitute him, but the Liverpool boss has explained that it was for his own good.

“He is in good shape,” said Klopp. “I’ve asked him, and he said it’s all fine. It’s normal a player wants to play 90 minutes, Ox is an important player for us at the moment. Ox got a knock and had a limp a bit and we had to make a decision.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has had injury issues since he moved to Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

The England international midfielder has made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played 182 minutes in the Champions League for the Merseyside outfit so far this season.

