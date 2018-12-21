Jurgen Klopp revealed his delight after Liverpool secured top spot at Christmas after a 2-0 win at Wolves on Friday night.

The Reds went ahead when Fabinho played a one-two with Sadio Mane and crossed for Mo Salah to flick the ball home.

The Egyptian then set up Liverpool’s second with a wonderful lofted pass over the Wolves defence, allowing Virgil van Dijk to side-foot past a helpless Rui Patricio in the home goal.

Eight of the past nine teams to have led the league on December 25 have gone on to win the Premier League title, and Klopp had plenty of praise for his players after the win.

He told BBC Sport: “It was clear that the whole game would be difficult. Everybody wants to press. We want to be compact but wide as well which makes it difficult. We defended it pretty well. The heavy rain was difficult for both teams tonight. It was a big fight. We knew that we needed to be ready.

“The first goal was brilliant, it was cool. And the second goal – yes, well done! I am completely happy with the result and it is big for us. We wanted to surprise our opponent. It was brilliant – both goals. It was perfect football, especially on a night like tonight when it was difficult to play proper football.

“I saw some really good things tonight. We will be training on Christmas morning so it is like every other day. It is an outstanding number [of points in the league] – it is absolutely cool.

“We have Manchester City waiting and that will be really tough for the boys. We need to have different game plans but the boys showed they are ready for that.”