Klopp pleads with Liverpool fans over FSG; brands new CL format ‘a joke’

Jurgen Klopp branded the new Champions League format “a joke” as he pleaded with Liverpool’s fans not lose faith in the club’s owners after the bungled European Super League plan.

Klopp made it clear that he was delighted the club, along with England’s other five “founding members” decided to abort their plan to join the new league. The plans were met with vociferous opposition, including comments from Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but the plans were quickly axed when the clubs realised the anger that was evident.

The Reds boss said he was not consulted by FSG over their plans to sign up as one of the 12 ESL clubs. The German though would have told the club’s American owners it was a bad idea.

Despite that he insists John W Henry and Co. are “good people”.

“I hope the bond between us and the supporters gets even stronger. Our owners are not bad people – they just made a bad decision, but lets carry on,” said Klopp.

“It was really tough at Leeds. We were thrown into it and we had no idea what was going on. We had our own opinion but I would not say we only drew at Leeds because of that. We try to concentrate fully on football again.

“I can tell you our owners are good people. They are not perfect, like I am not perfect, but they are not bad people. They made a bad decision that is true, but let’s carry on. That is my point of view and I know I can tell other people how to see it.

“Let’s carry on – make sure you are ready to fight as hard as possible. Show the world we can become even stronger. Let us go back to the beautiful game it always was.

“They have all learnt their lesson I am pretty sure.

“I will have time to speak to them – if they had spoken to me before I would have told them it was a bad idea.

“Liverpool is much more than this and that is what I want to make sure.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Champions League format ‘a joke’

Klopp insisted he will not ask for an explanation from FSG, he is just glad the project never got off the ground. Instead he flipped his focus to the new Champions League proposal, which will mean 10 group games, rather than six from 2024.

“I have no problem with change and now the new Champions League is out there. And who read this concept through and said it is perfect? Who tells me that is not about money, it’s a joke,” added Klopp.

“I have no idea how we can deal with even more games. More competitive games. We have to make sure the quality of football gets higher, not by buying but by training.

“I am the manager and I am involved in a lot of things, but these things I was never involved in. I am happy it didn’t happen, but I do not need an explanation. We have to plan our future, not talk about what happened last week.”

READ MORE: Liverpool path to €45m-rated German clears after Bayern snub is explained