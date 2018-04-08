Klopp provides update over fitness of Liverpool star Salah

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Mohamed Salah will be fit for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown against Manchester City.

Liverpool hold a 3-0 advantage from Wednesday’s first-leg at Anfield but their plans for the return have been hindered after Salah limped off during the second half and was then absent from the goalless Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Discussing the player’s chances of featuring in the second leg, Klopp said: “We didn’t even think about him, why should we?

“It is not as though five minutes before the game we make a 95 per cent decision and say ‘try again’.

“I don’t get a ticker every five minutes [on] how he feels. At the end we will see.”

Klopp revealed before the game the medical team had informed him a groin issue meant Salah was not fit to face Everton. “That is something to ask the medical team,” Klopp said before the game.

“We have always to wait until the last minute especially when you only have these short breaks between games.

“Mo, he’s injured. Hopefully I don’t think it’s too serious and he will available for Tuesday, but today he wasn’t available.”

