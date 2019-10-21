Klopp provides Mohamed Salah update as possible return date is named

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah had “no chance” of featuring against Manchester United on Sunday – but remains hopeful that the Liverpool attacker’s return won’t be too far away.

The Egyptian was a notable absentee from the Liverpool line-up during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford; a game in which Klopp was left to question VAR and explain why he couldn’t be angry at seeing Marcus Rashford’s opener stand.

Much of the talk before the game was about the absence or possible inclusion of goalkeepers David De Gea of Man Utd and Liverpool’s Alisson, with many just assuming Salah would be fit to play after sustaining an injury ahead of the international break in the 2-1 win over Leicester.

However, Klopp said the kick Salah suffered on the ankle after a kick by Hamza Choudhury meant he was always going to miss out on the trip to Old Trafford.

“What can I say? Mo was not ready, so that’s how it is,” Klopp said.

“He could not train with the team. I don’t know where it came from he might play. There was no chance. Maybe Wednesday [away to Genk in the Champions League], we will see.

“Ali trains now two or three weeks with the team. It was clear he could play today.”

Little had been made of Salah’s potential absence in the build-up to Sunday’s match, with Klopp suggesting he could have played in his press conference on Friday. “Ali, Joel and Mo are looking better. How good, we will have to see. We have two more sessions to come, then we have to make decisions. Nothing is fixed yet.”

