Klopp provides Mane update and confirms attacker’s expected absence

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane suffered a dead leg in his side’s 2-1 win at Chelsea, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the striker would miss the next match at the least.

The in-form frontman, who has scored six goals this season, hobbled off in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with the problem, which was two-fold.

“It was a knock on the bone, around the knee, and a dead leg – that’s an awful combination,” Klopp said. “We had no choice to take him off.”

Klopp revealed Mane would sit out Wednesday night’s trip to MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup, though major changes were always likely anyway given Liverpool’s hectic schedule this month.

Klopp, however, will hope to have him back for Saturday lunchtime’s trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

“He tried everything but I think you saw, there was one counter situation when he really tried and I would say on a non-dead-leg day he will get that ball, but no chance.

“And then we say ‘Come on, now we have to do it’ and changed. That’s it.”

READ MORE: Klopp gives thoughts on Man City’s eight-goal Watford destruction

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a 15th Premier League win on the bounce and restored their five-point lead over Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold’s opener was superb as he fired a free-kick into the top corner from the edge of the area for his first goal since November last year.

“Hendo (Jordan Henderson) wanted it at first and then I think he thought it was a bit too close for him,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

“I discussed with Mo (Salah) that I wanted it rolled to make the angle a little bit better and maybe confuse the goalkeeper a little bit, and I’ve been able to put it away.

“I thought it was too close to go over the wall, I didn’t know if the wall was going to jump so I couldn’t go under it, I had to go ‘keeper’s side.

“It was a good roll and I just tried to put it as hard as I can that side with a bit of placement.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!