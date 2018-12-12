Liverpool hope the injuries sustained by three key players against Napoli will not prove too serious, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s 12th of the season, the Reds were left indebted to goalkeeper Alisson, who produced a point-blank block from substitute Arkadiusz Milik to ensure his side got the exact scoreline they needed to progress to the knockout stage.

Klopp was a little lost for words when describing the performance of the Brazilian afterwards.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing with Carlo Ancelotti complaining that Virgil van Dijk should have seen red, while the club were also left to sweat after a trio of stars suffered knocks.

Defender Joel Matip was taken to hospital as as precaution to have a shoulder injury looked at while Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) and James Milner were also forced off.

But Klopp didn’t seem too concerned any of the trio would face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“Nobody told me anything about (Joel’s) shoulder, so hopefully that’s a good sign. Trent got a knock on his foot, we are not sure about what exactly it is. It is painful. Millie had cramps – I hope it was only cramp,” Klopp added.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!