Xherdan Shaqiri can expect to be involved against Tottenham on Sunday after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided more detail on the uncomfortable injury the Swiss star has been suffering with.

The playmaker arrived in a bargain £12million deal from Stoke over the summer and looked to be money extremely well spent as the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan man made an impressive start to life at Anfield.

But since the turn of the year, Shaqiri has found himself playing an increasingly-limited role under Jurgen Klopp, with his poor run of seeing him pretty much drop out of the German’s thinking; a 20-minute appearance off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Manchester United has been the only action the player has seen in Liverpool’s last eight games.

The Switzerland national squad provided the first clue about the playmaker’s absence in recent weeks by tweeting he had been suffering with an embarrassing injury.

“The player suffers from inflammation in the pubic area,” was their brief explanation at the time.

However, Klopp has now revealed Shaqiri has been struggling with the problem for some time, but told the club’s official website that he expects the star to be fit again for Sunday’s huge clash with Tottenham at Anfield.

“[He is] good, much better,” Klopp said.

“Shaq, since a couple of weeks [ago], has had some problems with the groin.

“He trained, not how he could train, but was still in the squad and all that stuff because we didn’t have a lot of options. Now he feels better day by day and should be fine for the weekend.”

News of Shaqiri’s likely inclusion – albeit from the subs bench against Spurs – will provide the Reds with a timely lift. They have, at times, missed his guile and creativity from the centre of the park and the club will hope he continues to improve in the coming days.

Shaqiri, meanwhile, is one of five stars expected to return to fitness in time for Sunday’s clash.

