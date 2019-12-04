Jurgen Klopp has claimed he had to respect the intensity of the derby after making five changes to his Liverpool side against Everton.

Adrian replaced the suspended Alisson Becker in goal, while James Milner, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi all go the nod in the XI with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson on the bench.

The Reds boss cited the need for fresh bodies given the intense nature of Merseyside derbies as the reasoning behind the surprise changes for the Anfield clash.

Klopp told the club’s website: “One change we had to do in Adrian for Alisson, and the other four we wanted to do, just to respect the game, to respect the intensity of the game first and foremost.

“We did it because we can do it. I have to show the respect for the boys and I’ve said a lot of times how much I like the squad and now we have to use it.

“That’s the line-up for today because we think the game will be really intense and for this you need kind of fresh legs and we try to bring them in.”