Klopp puts timescale on when Fabinho will be first-team ready at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp insists he will continue to stay patient with summer signing Fabinho with the Brazilian poised to make his first start for Liverpool since arriving from Monaco.

The midfielder arrived in a deal that cost the Reds an initial £39m – though the fee could hit £50m with various add-ons and dependent on his success at Anfield.

His only appearance for the Reds so far was as a substitute in the final minute of the 3-2 Champions League success against PSG last week – but Fabinho will be handed his chance when Chelsea are the visitors to Anfield on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

His stance with the player is similar to that he adopted last season with Andrew Robertson – now a first-team regular under Klopp – and the German has vowed to take a similar stance with Fabinho, saying he needs time to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play and the pace of football in the Premier League.

Klopp said: “It’s not different between him and other players. It’s really not complicated, he just needs to get used to it. It’s about positioning; it’s about reaction, about spaces defensively, closing them, offensively using them.

“It’s a football team with a specific way of playing. It needs time, and they were all used to other football teams. So, you have natural runs in a team.

“Like, let me say, a very famous movement here was Phil Coutinho. Half left, inside, nice shot! For this one, you needed somebody to overlap and make it difficult to defend, so that one defender at least is busy. Things like that explain it. It’s completely normal.”

While Klopp was reluctant to put a timescale on when he expects Fabinho to be ready for a regular shirt, the Liverpool boss did hint he he’d want to give him six months to adapt – meaning December looks a realistic date.

“There’s no time to say ‘I give you that, or that’, but it will happen. Because the game is so quick and intense, it needs to get natural. It’s not about changing these players, we want their football personality. They are here because of what they did.

“Three or five weeks sound like a long time in football, but to improve something you can give half a year, to really make the next step. That’s it.”

Klopp has confirmed Simon Mignolet will also start on Wednesday and has vowed, whatever side he puts out, it will be a strong one.

He also expects the performance to be one of one with that same intensity that has befitted their Premier League matches so far this season.

“Football players are used to that,” added Klopp. “Playing a game at 50 per cent would be a waste of time. I don’t put pressure on each player who plays tomorrow. If I make changes, I see it as an opportunity, if not then it’s an opportunity anyway. The boys have to prove themselves constantly, to show they are ready for all competitions and each game.

“That’s pleased me the most, the impact of the boys who came in. Joel [Matip] was brilliant, really brilliant. [Xherdan] Shaqiri, of course, all the guys who came on were really good.

“I want to see a really good football game, and I want us to win that game. The pressure is already there. If you don’t perform then it’s quite difficult to improve your situation. But the situation of nobody in this team is bad at the moment.

“Maybe they are not in the squad, but that doesn’t mean they train bad. I couldn’t name one player in the moment who is not training on their highest level. That’s the best thing to say. And as long as that’s the case, then it’s a good situation. They are all in, nobody is out.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.