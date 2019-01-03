Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp felt that Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany should have been sent off in his side’s 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the table after victory in a pulsating game that ended the Reds unbeaten start to the season in the Premier League.

The home side led through Sergio Aguero’s first-half strike before the visitors levelled through Roberto Firmino, but Pep Guardiola’s men grabbed a massive three points in the title race when Leroy Sane fired home with 18 minutes to go.

Klopp, however, was left fuming after Kompany appeared to get away with a dangerous challenge on Salah in the first half.

Speaking about the game, he told Sky Sports: “It was a big pressure. Very intense game. We were unlucky in our finishing moments. Unluckier than City I would say. Sane scores and the situation with Sadio when he hit the post.

“They had periods where they dominated the game and everybody felt the intensity. But we came back and had big chances. It is always like this. You have to score in those moments. When Aguero scores there is no angle. In similar situations we didn’t score.

“It was not our or City’s best game because we both made it difficult for the other team. I have already said to the boys this is OK. We lost it but it will happen. Tonight it is not nice but it is not the biggest problem.

“I really like Vincent Kompany but how on Earth is that not a red card? He is last man and he goes in. If he hits Mo [Salah] more he is out for the season. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it.

“Our expectations are high. We can play better. On the other side it was an intense game. You have to take the game how it is. You can’t always dominate it. With a bit more luck we could have got 2-2, which would be perfect for us.”