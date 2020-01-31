Jurgen Klopp refused to comment on specific targets but admitted Liverpool are open to the idea of significantly strengthening their squad in the summer.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet January window, getting their business done early by signing Takumi Minamino in a bargain £7.25million arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

And while young striker Joe Hardy also arrived from Brentford, the Reds have since kept their powder dry, with Klopp confirming earlier on Friday that there wouldn’t be any late arrivals at Anfield.

“Incoming? Nothing. Outgoing? Nothing I’ve heard about. You can leave Melwood after this and have a nice evening,” said Klopp.

Klopp was then asked if this window has been the most relaxed he can remember.

Klopp said: “I don’t really remember transfer windows. It’s not about relaxing, nobody is relaxed at this moment. We are not busy with transfer decisions for this moment but we constantly in talks and exchanging ideas and thoughts to help us long term.

“The plan always in the summer to be less busy in the winter.

“The Champions League is most important competition for the club financially and we have aimed for [qualification]. It helps to plan if you can qualify early. Last year was fine but year before was only decided late. Nothing bad to say.”

However, it could be very much a different story in the summer, with Liverpool’s coffers boosted by a huge new kit deal with Nike and the Merseysiders likely to be looking at at least two more quality additions to their ranks.

The likes of Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been strongly linked with the Reds as Klopp looks for stronger cover and competition for his famed front three, while Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has also been mentioned as a target as they look to add more creativity and guile to their midfield.

Klopp talks summer signings

And while Klopp would not be drawn on specific targets, the Reds boss did admit he was open to the idea of strengthening his squad in the summer.

“Not easy but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly,” Klopp said when asked if he could strengthen his squad in the summer.

“We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is.

“We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?

“Like Ox [Chamberlain] and Naby [Keita] – some little injuries here and there cost them always a little bit of rhythm, but we all know about the quality of them. Curtis [Jones] now came on in the last game, looked pretty promising.

“These are talks we have, where we try to estimate the future.

We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, that these boys can make next steps.

“As long as you can make the next step, you are in the right place and we just have to make sure that they do them as well.

“A squad like this, to improve easily would be really strange.

“It would have to be 100 per cent the right player, or we do it internally, or we do it internally and externally. All possible.”

Liverpool will come up against former striker Danny Ings when Southampton arrive at Anfield on Saturday and Klopp is well aware of his talents.

“Everyone in this building is so happy for his situation,” said Klopp. “He is still our boy kind of. We are celebrating the goals he scores. It will be different tomorrow, but we couldn’t wish him better.

“A wonderful person. An intense time together here but not enough games.

“Now he is on fire, like the whole team, and the turnaround they have made is exceptional and we are happy for Ings and we wish him the best season of his life, just not tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Hasenhuttl calls Liverpool ‘the biggest challenge you can imagine’