Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has brushed off Mo Salah’s recent scoreless run and says he has no concerns about the 20-goal striker.

The Egypt forward, who blasted 44 goals in all competitions in his debut season for the Reds last year, has not been quite as prolific this time around and he missed a one-on-one chance last week against Everton.

Salah is on a four-game scoreless run, as he goes in search of his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool this weekend against Burnley, but Klopp is unconcerned.

“We speak quite often and if you have chances in a game you want to score, but as a manager I’m more than used to players not scoring all the time,” said Klopp.

“Mo (Salah) has an unbelievable scoring record and that is a part of why we are in the position we’re in now.

“We didn’t really speak about it specifically because it is completely normal.

“As long as we keep creating chances and in a very difficult game against Everton that’s fine. We created four of five proper chances. We had fewer chances in previous games we have won against Everton to be honest.

“Always one Everton leg was in between us and the goal or a big foot and that is the situation.”

Asked if Liverpool’s mentality would change now the Reds are trailing champions Man City, he added: “Luckily we don’t have to change much.

“The plan is still to win football games and that is difficult enough.

“We will know the City result before we start our game but we won’t make a big fuss about it because we are just fighting for the top spot in the league and it’s important to be optimistic and excited.

“Our only problem this week is Burnley and that’s enough – we have to be really good to beat this team, Dyche is doing an amazing job perhaps with not the best circumstances in the league.

“We have prepared for the fact it will be tough.”