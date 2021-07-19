Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Harvey Elliott is some way further towards a first-team role than his fellow youngsters.

The 18-year-old arrived at Anfield at the age of 16 in 2019, but with just as much expectation about his potential. He may remain at the back of Klopp’s mind for now, but Liverpool secured his future with a new long-term contract earlier this month. Indeed, that came only a year after he signed his first professional deal.

With Elliott’s future safe, the Reds allowed him to express himself on loan at Blackburn last season. He did just that, scoring seven goals and assisting 11 others in 41 league appearances.

As a result, he earned a nomination for the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award. Elliott has since travelled to Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria looking to impress Klopp.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp insisted that the teenager is now ready for the “next steps”.

Asked about Elliott’s chat with Mohamed Salah to learn from the winger, the manager said: “That’s always like this, each young player is doing that and should do that probably – but only to a specific extent because most of these players were not in the same place like Harvey is in that age.

“It’s different, that’s what I want to say. But what is really nice about the story is that we created really an atmosphere where the boys care about each other as well, they really want to help each other.

“Everybody wants the group to be in the best shape, maybe that’s the example more for that story. I like it a lot. It could happen with Millie [James Milner] constantly that somebody takes something from him.

“That’s this team, that’s us and I really like it a lot.”

Klopp added that he is looking forward to see how Elliott gets on next season, wherever he plays his football.

Klopp impressed with Elliott progression

“Harvey made a step, I have to say,” the coach said. “He looks in a proper shape, really, really fit.

“He came back in a good shape and is here now in full training obviously. You can see last year really worked well for him.

“Now let’s make the next steps together.”

Elliott is one of several young players impressing at Liverpool. Curtis Jones, 20, made his first-team breakthrough last term while Jake Cain had a strong season in the Under-23s ranks.