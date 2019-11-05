Jurgen Klopp has piled praise on Arsenal director of football Edu for the capture of Gabriel Martinelli, saying they unearthed a gem that even Liverpool scouts were unaware of.

The 18-year-old, who completed a £5m move to the Gunners over the summer from Ituano, netted twice at Anfield during Wednesday’s 5-5 thriller – a game in which Liverpool eventually prevailed, 5-4 on penalties.

Martinelli took his tally for the season to seven goals in seven appearances – most of which having come in the cup competitions – and Klopp admitted after the game that Martinelli is one to keep an eye on.

And after labelling him the “talent of the century”, Klopp was questioned about his thoughts on the player in more detail by the Brazilian media – and this time the Liverpool boss was quick to wax lyrical about the youngster, even jokingly question how their own scouts missed him.

“It was not in this game only. I watch a lot of football, so I saw the Europa League games of Arsenal,” Klopp told Brazilian television show Esporte Interativo: “He’s 18 years old, right? So our scouting department is all over the world and stuff like this, but I think [Arsenal director of football] Edu gets all the credit for that signing – he came from… wherever.

“He’s really unbelievable. So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player.

“But I didn’t want to put any backpack [pressure] on his back with this thing [his earlier remarks] but I just really like good football players and obviously he’s a very good one.”

Martinelli is yet to start in the Premier League yet this season but has been a regular in their matchday squads and very much looks one to keep an eye on in the years to come

