Klopp reacts to Bayern Munich rumours after Beckenbauer hint

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his love for Liverpool but has vowed to keep proving himself after Franz Beckenbauer backed him for the Bayern Munich job.

Before Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Bayern on Wednesday night, a result which took the Reds into the Champions League quarter-finals, Beckenbauer said that the former Borussia Dortmund coach would be an ideal appointment at in Munich.

“Jurgen Klopp at FC Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly,” he said.

However, Klopp insists he is focused on winning trophies at Anfield, although he admitted such praise from Beckenbauer was akin to being awarded a knighthood.

“There is no bigger legend in Germany than Franz Beckenbauer,” said Klopp on Sky Sports. “It feels great he speaks positively about me. It is just like the king with his sword calling a man ‘sir’.

“If he thinks that, it is a compliment to Liverpool. Bayern have done everything right in the last 10 or 15 years without making many mistakes but I feel I am a good fit where I am.

“I love it here, there are lots of opportunities to develop an already really good team. I have enough confidence to say I am the right manager for Liverpool at the moment, though in football we all constantly have to prove ourselves.”