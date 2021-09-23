Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly faces a battle to retain the services of one of his club’s ‘untouchable’ stars amid claims Real Madrid are planning a massive offer to prise him away.

The Reds have made a solid start to the new season, having won four and drawn one of their opening five Premier League games. That, along with a stirring win over AC Milan in the Champions League, have raised hopes for a strong season.

Indeed, last season Liverpool were beset by injuries to several star names, while a loss of form for plenty of their big-name players also didn’t help. Nonetheless, Klopp’s side were able to rally late and secure a third-placed finish.

One of the men who perhaps saw his standards slip last season was full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. At one stage, that loss of form saw him lose his place in the England squad.

However, the full-back was still rewarded with a new deal over the summer that solidifies his long-term future at Anfield.

And two assists from four appearances so far this season suggests the player is now back to his best.

Nonetheless, ElNacional reports that Alexander-Arnold will be the subject of a mammoth transfer approach from Real Madrid in 2022.

They report that Los Blancos are making it a priorty to strengthen their defence. As such, they reportedly see Alexander-Arnold as a priority signing.

The LaLiga table-toppers currently only have Daniel Carvajal as their only recognised right-back. And it’s claimed Carlo Ancelotti has made the capture of Alexander-Arnold an ‘urgent wish’ in 2022.

The article claims that while prising the 22-year-old away from Anfield will not be easy, acknowledging that Klopp will go to war to keep the star at Anfield.

However, they insist president Florentino Perez will stop at nothing to bring him to the Bernabeu. As such, the article concludes that ‘nothing can be ruled out’.

Should they fail to prise Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, the report states they will instead turn their attention to Achraf Hakimi. The former Real Madrid full-back moved to PSG over the summer for a huge €70m fee.

The Reds, meanwhile, are also said to be chasing one of three wingers in January. And one of those targets is reportedly a Real Madrid man.

TEAMtalk’s verdict on Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid