Klopp refuses to rule out swapping Liverpool for Bayern if timing is right

Jurgen Klopp has failed to rule out the possibility of leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich if the timing is right.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac is under pressure despite leading his side to the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-0 win over Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Their failure to progress past the last 16 of the Champions League, plus a poor start to their Bundesliga season, has left doubts over his long term future at the Allianz Arena.

Klopp meanwhile is in the middle of a battle with Man City that could see Liverpool win their first league title since 1990, as well as leading the Reds to the Champions League quarter-finals where they will meet Porto.

Before Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Bayern in the last 16, Bayern chief Franz Beckenbauer said that the former Borussia Dortmund coach would be an ideal appointment at in Munich.

“Jurgen Klopp at FC Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly,” he said.

Klopp however is not thinking about the future, but did stop short of ruling out a move to Bayern at some stage.

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And no one here has the feeling that we should end it – neither from the side of the owner nor my side,” Klopp told German paper Die Welt.

“I do not know (about managing Bayern). There’s a long way to go.

“Basically, football is like this: The opportunity has to be right, and the timing has to be right.

“But I’m totally happy here and do not feel like I’m finished here. Our team has a good age structure and we can work together for a while.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!