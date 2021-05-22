Klopp relationship a problem for Liverpool star ‘keen’ to quit Anfield

Naby Keita reportedly wants to leave Liverpool in the next transfer window, with his relationship with Jurgen Klopp said to be a factor.

Keita has endured another frustrating season, missing large periods of the campaign through injury. He has made just 10 Premier League appearances, and 16 in total. In fact, he hasn’t played for well over a month since being hooked during the first half of the Reds’ Champions League defeat at Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

It has been a continuation of what has been a stop-start career on Merseyside for him. Having arrived with great expectations from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018, things haven’t worked out as hoped.

He has made just 76 appearances in three years, netting only seven goals in that time. Niggling muscle issues have been a regular occurrence, which have not helped in the Guinean trying to cement his place in the side.

That has led to much frustration for the player, his coaches and fans alike. And it appears the 26-year-old is now ready to call it quits and move on, according to the Metro.

Their story states that his bond with his manager Klopp has also become strained. It is claimed that the pair do not see eye to eye, which has pushed him to make the decision to push for a switch away.

That is despite Klopp recently saying “the long-term future of Naby Keita, from my point of view, is here.”

Keita looking towards Spain

Keita has already started his search for a new club, and seems to have set his eyes on Atletico Madrid. The Metro say he has already ‘offered himself’ to the La Liga table-toppers.

Earlier this week, it was put forward that Diego Simeone is interested in signing him and sees him as a player who could ‘reinvigorate’ his midfield. Therefore, Keita could get his wish.

However, opposing reports say that the Spaniards remain unconvinced that he is the right man for them. His fitness issues may not be a great match for Simeone’s demanding style of football.

An exit does appear to be very much on the cards though, with Crystal Palace and Leicester also linked recently.

It has also been suggested that Liverpool would likely be happy to sell should they receive a satisfactory bid.

