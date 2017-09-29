Klopp relishing Liverpool showdown with ‘very interesting’ Rafa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to his showdown with former Reds boss Rafa Benitez when his side face Newcastle on Sunday.

Klopp’s men travel to Newcastle for the late game on Sunday looking to build on their 3-2 win at Leicester in their last Premier League outing, having otherwise endured a difficult September.

The Reds will face a Newcastle side which currently sits 10th in the table after a decent start to their return to England’s top flight, although they were humbled at Brighton in their last outing.

Toon boss Benitez spent six years in charge at Anfield, during which time he won the FA Cup and, most famously, the Champions League in 2005 when his Reds side came from three goals down at half-time to eventually beat AC Milan in a memorable penalty shoot-out.

At his press conference for the game, Klopp had a little joke at Benitez’s expence, admitting: “I met him once when he was manager of Liverpool, we beat him 5-0 with Mainz. Hopefully he remembers that.

“The rest is history, the big success. We met for sure 10-15 times and it was always very nice. He is a very interesting person.

“I know him better than most of the other colleagues in the Premier League.”

As for team news ahead of the game, Klopp added: “No concerns but [CSKA Msocow} was quite an intense game so we check tomorrow. A few knocks.”

He also revealed that injured duo Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both making progress: “Both doing really well, not team training yet. Clyne making real steps and Adam completely normal, outside running.”