Klopp keeps calm as Liverpool target Keita is linked with Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to panic as RB Leipzig continue to dig their heels in over Naby Keita and amid reports that Manchester United could step in for their No 1 transfer target.

The Guinean midfielder is the Reds’ top target this summer, but negotiations with Leipzig have proved tricky with the Bundesliga side steadfastly refusing to discuss a deal for their prized asset.

In a development which could be even more worrying to Klopp, a report on Tuesday morning suggested Manchester United were also readying a bid for the Leipzig star.

However, Klopp refuses to be deterred in his efforts to bring Keita to Anfield and was keeping calm when questioned about the player on Tuesday.

“[I have] nothing new to say about this [Keita],” Klopp said when asked if Liverpool had made a renewed bid for Keita.

“It’s the transfer market. Everything is open until August 31.

“I am not easy to frustrate.

“It’s the transfer market. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t.”

Klopp’s quotes come amid claims that the Reds have upped their initial £57million bid to £63million – a fee which would amount to a Bundesliga record.

However, Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, fresh from insisting his side would ‘continue to frustrate Liverpool’, is adamant his players are happy and don’t want to leave.

He explained: “You can tell them [the interested clubs] that they [Leipzig players] feel very comfortable and look forward to the new season.

“They know very well what they have with us.

“Our goal is to become a large and established club.

“It is a huge compliment for us that we have aroused such desires.

“But it is not the purpose and purpose of our journey to let our players get their first offer.

“Our goal is to become a large and established club, and that is what we have done this summer, a significant step towards it.”