Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to possible mega-money moves for star duo Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho.

The Paris St-German striker and Borussia Dortmund forward continue to be linked with moves to Anfield with Liverpool’s pulling power now vastly increased having won last year’s Champions League.

Currently 25 points clear in the Premier League, the Reds continue to soar and, while once fanciful, a bid for PSG star Mbappe is now far more realistic.

For now, though, Klopp is keen to stress the importance of the men who have put Liverpool in such a strong position – although, interestingly, his latest comments leave the door open regarding future bids for Mbappe, Sancho and other big names.

In an interview with beIn Sports, Klopp chose initially to focus on his current superstars.

“Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others.

“When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players,” said Klopp.

However, Liverpool fans will have noted his next comment regards transfer targets.

“If we can get one of them in the future, we will see,” said Klopp, “but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

When asked specifically about names such as Mbappe and Sancho, the German manager replied: “Look, I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that’s what I don’t want to do.

“I love them all and there’s a few more players out there. They are all exceptional players.

“The players they are now because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff.

“I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them.”

PSG, of course, wouldn’t want to let Mbappe go without a fight and recent reports said the French side would be willing to put him on the same salary tier as £600,000-a-week Neymar.