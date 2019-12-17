Jurgen Klopp was told he was a “good manager” and his side play an “attractive brand of football” as questions from the gathered media in Doha caused James Milner to have a bit of a giggle.

Liverpool have two matches in the space of less than 24 hours with the Champions League winners facing Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Qatar at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

And with the Liverpool manager forced to defend his decision to play the club’s kids in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, having been told the club had their priorities wrong, the floor was then given to the country’s local media.

And with Klopp told that he was “a good manager” and that his side play the game in a fast manner, Liverpool player, Milner – also put before the media on Tuesday – struggled to contain his laughter.

Klopp, however, responded: “Thank you! There was a question there? Speed football you call it? Full throttle I used to call it when I was younger. We train like that!”

He continued: “We need to show we are ready. That’s all we are concerned about. Compliments, thank you, but they don’t really help us. We are more concerned about the game. We are always optimistic, ready to work hard, we will find a line-up to work hard and respect the opponent.”

Klopp was asked if the competition was highly-regarded among his peers in the Premier League, to which he responded: “I’m not sure. But We are here now. We are completely focused on it. If you’d said we should have a Club World Cup in middle of season I’d say no, being honest. But we are here and that’s our next task.”

He added: “FIFA want a Club World Cup in the summer but it’s the same summer as Africa Cup of Nations, they all have to sit around the table and not play these great competitions at the same time.”

Klopp on semi-final opponents Monterrey

Klopp was then asked what he knew about Liverpool’s semi-final opponents Monterrey, and the Reds boss was fully complimentary about the Mexicans.

“I visited Mexico in the summer for the first time, it was brilliant, I can recommend that!” he said.

“We know Monterrey’s situation, the coach coming back, not losing a game. They have a very specific way of playing, tactically good players. It’s interesting.

“They are in a pretty good moment, they are in the lead quite often. They have technically good players, strong players.

“I was impressed by the things I saw. They are brilliant footballers.

“We are full of respect for Monterrey and are looking forward to the game.”

