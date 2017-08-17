Klopp responds to claims Coutinho has gone on strike at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have no cause to complain about Philippe Coutinho’s attitude amid reports the player has gone on strike to force a move to Barcelona.

The Brazil playmaker is desperate to join Barcelona before the transfer window shuts on August 31 but the Reds have so far turned down two bids from the Catalan giants.

Indeed, Liverpool last week issued a statement that Coutinho was not for sale, which then prompted the 25-year-old to hand in a transfer request.

A report in the Daily Mirror now claims that Coutinho has told Reds boss Klopp that he will never play for the club again and that he is prepared to risk missing out on a place in the Brazil squad for next year’s World Cup if he doesn’t secure his move.

However, Klopp insists Coutinho’s absence from training is down to a back injury only and the German has reiterated the club’s stance that they don’t want to lose the player this summer.

“[Philippe] Coutinho still hasn’t trained, he’s still injured,” Klopp said, referring to the back problem that hasn’t sounded particularly convincing.

“There is nothing to say from my side. We have already said what we have to say. There is nothing new.

“I have nothing to say about his attitude. He has a back injury. Medical department have no complaints.”

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this Saturday and Klopp insists his focus will be on securing the three points, rather than speculation over his star player’s future.

However, the player seems destined to miss the match and it would be a big turn up if he’s seen with a Liverpool shirt on again.