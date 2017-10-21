Klopp non-committal over Coutinho Barcelona agreement claim

Jurgen Klopp claims he has “no clue” if Liverpool have a gentleman’s agreement with Philippe Coutinho to allow him a future move to Barcelona.

The Brazil superstar was the subject of three failed bids from the La Liga giants this summer, with their interest in the player far from over amid suggestions they could make another move in the January window.

Klopp was asked if an informal agreement is in place to allow Coutinho to leave next summer in a situation that would echo Luis Suarez’s career path.

“I’ve no clue. We will see. We don’t talk about things like this,” the Liverpool manager responded. “Can you imagine what it would be like if I said ‘yes we have an agreement’?

“In this moment, the 100 per cent truth is that nobody thinks about this. We don’t talk about it, why should we? In both cases it would not make sense – no, there is no agreement, yes, there is an agreement. It is not important in the moment. We have other moments when we have to talk about these things but not in October.”

Klopp, however, believes Liverpool need to create an environment of success in order to persuade the likes of Coutinho not to have their heads turned by other clubs.

“In general, as a club, we have to still create a situation where players want to be part of it with all they have,” said Klopp.

“In this moment, we have this. Nobody thinks about January, nobody thinks of June or July. Everyone wants to be part of this but there will come transfer windows and we will see what happens.”