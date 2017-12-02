Klopp responds to talk Liverpool have quoted Barca for Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions Liverpool have named their price to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

Reports in Spain on Friday suggested the Reds had contacted the La Liga club to inform them they could sign the Brazil playmaker in the winter window if they met their €145million price tag.

Liverpool have insisted all along that Coutinho is not for sale for any price and speaking about the player once again, Klopp said: “Named a price? Interesting.

“There is absolutely nothing to say about this. Of course Phil is still essential for us.

“Should we stop thinking about him in the moment just because there are more stories about him in the newspapers in Spain?”

Klopp was also questioned about whether Liverpool’s chances of transfer incomings and outgoings this January, but again Klopp was giving little away.

“I cannot give an answer for that now. A lot of things could happen,” Klopp added.

“Maybe one or two players will tell me they want to make a move and go somewhere else. If that happens then we would have to consider that and make our decisions.

“As long as we have the opportunity to do something [sign someone] then we should think about it.”