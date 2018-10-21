Klopp reveals calculated Liverpool gamble over Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why Roberto Firmino was only named as a substitute for Saturday evening’s tight 1-0 victory at Huddersfield.

A first-half goal from Mohamed Salah was enough to earn the Reds all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium, but Klopp admitted after the game his side were fortunate to claim a win having identified exactly where they must do better.

Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent players this season, but only entered the action as a 77th-minute substitute for James Milner, with both Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge both afforded rare starts.

And after explaining what Liverpool must do to end their long trophy drought this season, the German was also on hand to reveal why he kept the Brazilian in reserve from the trip to West Yorkshire.

“The Brazilians came back on Thursday,” Klopp said. “Bobby [Firmino] played 90 minutes so it was clear maybe we should not do it this time.

“Daniel could start as he has not had too many starts this season.”

Klopp’s decision could prove a sensible one with the Reds facing another busy week of action. On Wednesday they take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, with a victory now vital after they lost 1-0 at Napoli last time out. And on Saturday, Klopp will hope his side can keep up their title push when they take on Cardiff City, also at Anfield.

Liverpool had to ride their luck during Saturday’s win over David Wagner’s side and Klopp admitted that his side were fortunate to come away with all three points.

“It was a good game from Huddersfield and not so good game from us. So we’ll take it,” he added. “I sometimes look frustrated on the touchline even if were winning.

“The performance wasn’t 100% it looked like we could have scored in six or seven situations but we needed one better pass.

“We did lots of good things and then the last pass wasn’t good.”

