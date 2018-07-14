Klopp reveals date Shaqiri will make Liverpool bow

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the date he intends to hand new signing Xherdan Shaqiri his debut for the Reds.

The Swiss international secured his move to Anfield on Friday, leaving Stoke for a fee of £13m.

His late arrival ruled him out of facing Bury this afternoon, as Liverpool continue their pre-season preperations.

However, speaking before the match, Klopp revealed when fans can expect to see him making his debut.

“Xherdan was in yesterday, which was nice,” he said.

“He is a nice fella. He will be back in the USA.

“Hopefully he will now take a holiday there because it will be pretty easy to join us there.

“He will not come with us [from Liverpool] but he can be involved, which will be nice.

“Then he will have enough time and the training camp in France to prepare.”

And in his first interview with the Reds, Shaqiri revealed he’s achieved a long-held ambition of working with Klopp after sealing his move.

“I know the coach from Germany, when he was at Dortmund,

“We played against each other – me with Bayern Munich – and they were always big games.

“That was a big point for me to come here, because of the coach.

“I love his football, how he plays and how he manages a team. I was always an admirer of his so I’m happy to reunite with him.”