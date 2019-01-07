Jurgen Klopp is ready to usher through the return to action of key defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as Liverpool prepare to step up their hunt for glory.

The central defensive duo have been much missed by the Reds in recent weeks with Dejan Lovren looking shaky in Thursday’s clash at Manchester City; a game which saw Liverpool surrender their unbeaten start in the Premier League.

Young England ace Gomez has been sidelined with a fractured leg since early December, while Matip sustained a fractured collarbone four weeks ago – leaving Croatian Lovren as the only partner to the ever-realiable Virgil van Dijk.

But while the pair won’t be asked to play against Wolves in the FA Cup on Monday night, Klopp admits he is looking to include the duo in their next game, at Brighton, on Saturday.

Asked what his plan is in central defence for the Wolves game, Klopp said: “To be creative.”Or we play the two [Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk] again, we will see. “If not, then we have to be creative. We will see what we do, but we cannot, we will not sign a centre-half for one game or whatever, that will not happen. “Joe and Joel look good – obviously not good enough for Monday, not good enough I would say for the game after that, for Brighton, [but] hopefully then they are at least in full team training.