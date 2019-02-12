Liverpool look set to be without Dejan Lovren for next week’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich after Jurgen Klopp provided a negative update on the Croatian’s fitness.

Central defender Lovren has sat out of the last five games for the Reds with a hamstring problem, which he aggravated in the 2-1 FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves on January 7, only making the substitutes’ bench once in that period.

Hopes were raised that Lovren could be on the mend after Klopp named the player in a 31-man training squad heading out to Marbella for some warm-weather training, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster also included as they also near comebacks following long-term injuries.

But while the latter pair did board the flight to the Costa del Sol, Lovren – along with fellow centre-half Joe Gomez – has been left behind to receive treatment at their Melwood training base.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Klopp has revealed that Lovren is now in a “tight race” to return to fitness ahead of the clash with Bayern next Tuesday.

“Dejan is not here and Joe [Gomez] is not here,” Klopp revealed.

“That’s never a good sign, I would say, but we will try everything to make Dejan available for Munich. It will be a tight race.

“For him, it makes sense in the moment to be in another place to do what he has to do.

“It wouldn’t have helped if he was here, so we will try everything – that’s clear.”

With Gomez not fit again for another four weeks, Liverpool only have Joel Matip as a partner for Virgil van Dijk in their backline, with Fabinho the next port of call should anything happen to them in the meantime.

