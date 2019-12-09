Klopp reveals plan for Liverpool squad and assesses title advantage

Jurgen Klopp is ready to continue resting and rotating his Liverpool players in a bid to keep them fresh through a gruesome-looking fixture pile-up in December.

Victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, coupled with a defeat for Man City at home to Man Utd later that day saw Liverpool’s odds for Premier League glory cut once again and raised optimism their long title wait could finally be over.

Liverpool last lost a league game back in early January but, despite building a sizeable points advantage over Leicester and City at the top of the table, Klopp is not getting carried away.

“I don’t know if it’s so special because we don’t think about it,” he said of the unbeaten run.

“We get confronted with our winning streak always after the game, that’s the only moment. From that moment on, nobody thinks about it.

“It’s not that I have to keep myself together because I’m flying and want to constantly smile and run around.

“I’m pretty concerned about always the next game and that means we have to make sure that we’re always in the best possible shape.

“And the boys are in the same mood. The boys so far were 100 per cent serious and will stay (like that) and see where it leads us.”

The comfortable nature of the south coast success meant Klopp was afforded the luxury of giving breathers to unused substitutes Divock Origi – who scored twice in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby win over Everton – and Sadio Mane ahead of Tuesday’s crunch European clash with RB Salzburg.

Klopp also gave midfielders Adam Lallana and Georgino Wijnaldum the weekend off because of minor injury concerns.

He believes resting and rotating his players will be key to successfully negotiating a hectic December schedule and competing in five different competitions.

Advancement in the EFL Cup and success in last year’s Champions League means the Reds must play 10 matches across five competitions in the next 30 days.

“It was wonderful – maybe the best thing of the (Bournemouth) game – we didn’t have to use Sadio Mane,” said the German, whose team must avoid defeat in Austria to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

“He was the all-time (ever-present) player in the last couple of weeks, so he could stay outside, Divock outside.

“The people were shouting for Divock Origi, I get that, I loved the performance of Divock Origi (against Everton) but bringing him on to say thank you or whatever, we have so many games.

“We will see how we start on Tuesday. I have no clue about that now.

“But (on Saturday) we could give at least one or two – plus Gini (Wijnaldum), plus Adam – kind of a rest, and hopefully they are all fit again on Tuesday and then we make a new decision.”

Klopp, meanwhile, is reported to have regretted his decision to allow Harry Wilson to leave Anfield on loan this summer as the matches come thick and fast for Liverpool in December.

As per the report: “Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested he wouldn’t have let Harry Wilson leave on loan if he had “another choice” in the summer transfer window.

“The German admits that if Wilson had stayed at Liverpool then playing time would have been much harder to come by, but adds he’d have “loved to have had him here” if another choice was available to him.”

Wilson was recently ineligible in his side’s clash with his parent club, something Klopp was particularly happy about knowing first hand how dangerous he can be.

“I am happy Harry Wilson cannot play tomorrow. Each free-kick is a proper threat. He has scored nice goals. It is good for him,” said Klopp before the encounter.

“But we have no doubt about Harry’s shooting abilities. His skills in that part of the game is incredible, world class for sure,” added Klopp.

“But he has gone to Bournemouth to improve the rest of his game – being involved, being decisive, being between the lines, using his speed and all that stuff and he makes big steps there. That’s really important.

“They are not on the best run but even there [against Spurs] he scored two goals, nice goals as well, not important enough at the end because they still lost but he kept the game going so good.”