Klopp reveals the good and what will not be repeated after Tottenham win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has highlighted one thing he loved from Sunday’s win over Tottenham and one thing he hated.

Speaking at his Melwood news conference on Wednesday afternoon Klopp revealed his delight at a move which produced the winning goal, which was manufactured on the training ground.

Liverpool were hanging on to a 1-1 scoreline and were almost behind late on when Moussa Sissoko shot over when in a two-on-one situation facing the Anfield Road end, but they dug in to grab a late winner when Mo Salah’s header was flapped at by Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld put through his own goal.

Klopp, who again played down Salah’s goal drought, said: “It was an own goal but it was Mo’s header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal.

“It felt like to me it was his goal – he was there and it was the decisive moment.

“That Mo was in that situation was off the training ground with a cross from the second ball. I was really pleased when I watched it back.”

Klopp though, whose men face Southampton away on Friday night, did reveal one huge dislike from the weekend’s Anfield win.

“We didn’t adapt quickly enough to Spurs’ system change but that won’t happen again. It will be an interesting game on Friday night,” added Klopp, whose side were on the back foot for long spells in the second half and whom only managed 49% possession.

Klopp also praised Austrian boss Ralph Hassenhuttl, who has revived Southampton since he arrived on the south coast in December.

“Hasenhuttl doing an incredible job. Since he’s been at Southampton they are 8th in the form table. The analysis was very interesting – they don’t look like a team fighting to stay in the league.

“I like to play the night games – the kick off time will not decide the game,” added Klopp.