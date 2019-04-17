Klopp reveals the one thing he’s most looking forward to after CL progress

Jurgen Klopp could not hide his excitement at the prospect of facing Barcelona after Liverpool beat Porto 4-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk gave the Reds a 6-1 aggregate win, meaning they reach the last four for the second year in a row.

Liverpool won comfortably the last time they faced Porto away, in last season’s competition, and once again, Klopp was delighted with the way his side played in Portugal.

“We played better this season,” he told BT Sport. “It was always going to be a whirlwind here and that was what it was. Second half the energy level dropped for Porto and we could control the game and score the goals.

“We are more experienced, that is clear. We had difficult away games and we knew it would be the same as at City and Roma last year. It is all good. A difficult game but we go to the semi-finals.

“It is first time for me to play Barcelona, apart from in friendlies. I am looking forward to that.”