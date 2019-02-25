Klopp reveals the one thing Liverpool are struggling to cope with

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side are currently struggling to break down teams that play “really defensive” football.

The Reds struggled to find any fluidity to their game in their 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool had been looking to move three points clear of rivals Manchester City in the title race with their game in hand, but could only earn a point against a United side that were forced to make three first-half substitutions due to injuries.

Klopp’s men failed to capitalise, however, and also lost Roberto Firmino themselves to a knock which forced the Brazilian to later leave the stadium on crutches.

Liverpool managed only one shot on target, through substitute Daniel Sturridge, with the Old Trafford blank coming off the back of the goalless draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Reds also struggled against Leicester and West Ham in recent weeks and Klopp admits his side are struggling to break down tough defences.

“When a top team plays really defensive, it’s not nice,” admitted the German in a report in the Daily Express.

“We had to fight [against United], it was a fight, but it was a different fight to what we expected and we didn’t adapt as we thought we should.

“Today was not brilliant but we lost here more often than we’ve drawn and today we have a point where we think we should have won, exactly the same as against Bayern.

“They [United] had defence with all they had. Everything has changed in football and we have to show we can adapt with our quality.”