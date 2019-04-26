Klopp reveals the thing that pleased him most in Liverpool romp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was gushing in his praise for his players after they returned to the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield at Anfield.

Braces from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, plus Naby Keita’s 15-second opener handed the Reds a comfortable win over the already relegated Terriers and Klopp could not have been happier.

He told BBC Sport: “We are happy with the points we have and now we are focused on the next game. We have a mindset that works and we try to create problems for each opponent by working hard.

“It’s obviously an outstanding group of players, who did well against a Huddersfield side who are much better than the result shows.

“They had proper counter attacks so we needed to be patient and we scored wonderful goals.”

Manchester City, now two points behind with a game in hand, face a potentially tricky trip to Burnley knowing they cannot afford a mistake at this late stage of the campaign.