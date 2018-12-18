Klopp reveals two clubs he wanted to avoid in Champions League draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there were two clubs he did not want to draw in the Champions League last 16.

The Reds were yesterday paired with Bayern Munich – a draw which does not concern Klopp – while the two sides he did not want to face were his former side Borussia Dortmund and Serie A giants Juventus.

Asked his thoughts on the draw with Bayern, which will take place Anfield on February 19 and in Bavaria in the return leg on March 13, Klopp said: “Good. There were only two clubs I didn’t fancy.

“Dortmund, that early, and a little bit of Juventus. They are so experienced and it is their defence is very experienced. It will be really difficult to beat Juve this year.

“Bayern is really nice for our supporters. I am not sure if many Liverpudlians were at the Audi Cup but they should go. It’s really nice.

“A few years ago, you would have heard Bayern Munich and think, ‘wow, no chance.’ But now we have a chance, and they know it as well.”

But before Klopp can even consider two games against Bayern, Liverpool have a packed festive programme, which could prove crucial to their Premier League title hopes.

Asked about a crucial December, Klopp said: “We needed time to grow again in this season, again. How can I think in June, July about December?

“It’s absolutely okay what we did so far but that’s all. I have no doubts we will try everything to carry on [playing well] but it’s just a job to do.”

Liverpool then have a date with title rivals Man City in early January and Klopp was asked about that encounter and Pep Guardiola’s spending plans.

“I have no clue what players will be available unfortunately,” said Klopp.

“Man City is on the 3rd January. Between Arsenal and City will be the longest [winter rest] since I arrived in England.

“We have enough time to prepare for the game so hopefully we can use that time. Pep doesn’t think a second about us. That’s always the challenge to switch on.

“We don’t prepare that game [yet.]”