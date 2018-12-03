Klopp reveals what is next for Divock Origi after derby heroics

Jurgen Klopp believes that Divock Origi is ready for the next chapter of his Liverpool career after his dramatic Merseyside derby winner.

Origi came off the bench to score in the sixth minute of injury time as the Reds earned a 1-0 Premier League win over rivals Everton at Anfield on Sunday4.

The Belgian was perfectly placed to nod home from close range after Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford made a hash of dealing with a scuffed shot from Virgil van Dijk that hit the crossbar.

Klopp believes that the striker’s career was set back after he suffered a broken ankle during the derby in 2016 after been fouled by Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori.

And the Reds chief revealed that was in his thoughts when he raced on to the pitch to congratulate the 23-year-old after the final whistle.

“I said it to him, when I went to him on the pitch I had it in my mind,” said Klopp on the Liverpool Echo. “I’ve never forgot it since.

“Fouls and harsh tackles happen, but in his case it was so obvious that it was a break in his development.

“At that time he was outstanding. After that, it took a long time before he felt absolutely nothing.

“In the Europa League final (against Sevilla in 2016) he was somehow ready but not completely pain free. Then there was a tournament (Euro 2016) when he couldn’t really show up there.

“It all changed a little bit (for him), you lose confidence and you don’t play from here any more.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!