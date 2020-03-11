Klopp reveals what Liverpool need to change; hails Henderson’s return

Jurgen Klopp says exactly what Liverpool need to do to beat Atletico Madrid tonight after recalling Jordan Henderson.

Henderson returned to the starting line-up for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at home to Atletico.

The midfielder has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first leg three weeks ago but trained this week and replaced Fabinho.

Klopp’s other change was also in midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing James Milner.

Diego Costa started for Atletico after Alvaro Morata was only fit enough to be on the bench.

Asked about the game, Klopp told BT Sport: “We had a meeting in our hotel, my last words… I don’t know, it’s really not that important. If you look at a tie like this where they win the first leg, then for 95% of the teams in the world they will think it will be tough for us tonight.

“There are a few teams with still a chance though and that’s us. We know a lot more about the opponent now and what we need to change.

“We have to use the atmosphere, we have to accelerate in small spaces to make big spaces and we have to do a lot of things that we are good at that we didn’t show there.”

On Jordan Henderson’s return, he said: “He has looked really good in the last few days. He’s rested and full of desire to play football. It’s very important that we have a proper passing game from that position.”